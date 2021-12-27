Fayetteville VA Medical Center - campus map

Directions

From the North

Take I-95 South towards Fayetteville. Take Exit 58 merging onto I-295 South (toward US-401). Turn left onto Ramsey Street/US-401 South. Continue on Ramsey Street to the VA Medical Center located on the left.

From the South

Take I-95 North towards Fayetteville. Take Exit #40 (Fort Bragg, Pope Air Force Base and I-95 business). This will lead you into Fayetteville. You will pass the sign for the Airport (on right), the Cumberland County Civic Complex (on right). Continue until you come to the stoplight at I-95 and Grove Street. Turn left onto Grove Street. Stay on Grove Street going through two stoplights. At the third stoplight, bear to the right onto Ramsey Street. Stay on Ramsey Street until you come to the VA Medical Center, going through four stoplights (approximately 2 miles). At the fifth stoplight, turn right into the Fayetteville VAMC driveway.

From Wilmington

Take US-74 West to NC-87. Stay straight to go onto NC-87 Bypass North. This will become NC-41 West. Stay straight to go onto NC-87 North. This will turn into US-401 Business North. Follow for 2-1/2 miles to the Medical Center on your right.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:

Fayetteville VA Medical Center,

2300 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville, NC 28301

Intersection:

Ramsey Street and County Club Drive

Coordinates: 35°5'16.81"N 78°52'36.27"W