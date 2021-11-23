Adults 18 and older now eligible for COVID-19 Booster Shots

PRESS RELEASE

November 23, 2021

Fayetteville , NC — CDC recommendations for booster shots to include all adults ages 18 years and older who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine at least six months after their second dose or two months after receiving the one-dose Jansen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System medical facilities offers COVID booster vaccines for eligible Veterans (spouses, caregivers). Appointments and walk-in availability will vary by facility. Veterans should call the COVID Vaccine Info-Appointment Line at 910-475-6622 to schedule an appointment. Veterans are asked to bring COVID vaccine card.



Veterans and eligible caregivers, spouses are encouraged to get boosted before the holidays.



The following medical facilities offer by appointment Moderna booster vaccines:

• Fayetteville VA Medical Center—2300 Ramsey St

• Goldsboro VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic

• Hamlet VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic

• Jacksonville VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic--2580 Henderson Drive location only

• Robeson VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic

• Sanford VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic

• Wilmington VA Health Care Center

• Veterans enrolled at the Brunswick VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic can receive booster vaccines at Wilmington VA Health Care Center

The following medical facility offers walk-in Pfizer booster vaccines:

• Fayetteville VA Health Care Center—7300 S. Raeford Rd., 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Room 1728

Veterans are asked to bring COVID vaccine card.



Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System is honored to serve you and provide your medical and preventive care. Thank you for CHOOSING VA! The Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care provides health care services to approximately 80,000 Veterans in a 19-county area of southeastern North Carolina.