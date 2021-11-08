COVID boosters now available at Southeastern NC VA medical facilities

PRESS RELEASE

November 8, 2021

FAYETTEVILLE, NC – Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System medical facilities are now offering COVID booster vaccines for eligible Veterans (spouses, caregivers). Appointments and walk-in availability will vary by facility. Veterans should call the COVID Vaccine Info-Appointment Line at 910-475-6622 to schedule an appointment.

The following medical facilities offer BY APPOINTMENT Moderna booster vaccines:

Fayetteville VA Medical Center--Ramsey St

Goldsboro VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic

Hamlet VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic

Jacksonville VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic--2580 Henderson Drive location only

Robeson VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic

Sanford VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic

Wilmington VA Health Care Center

Veterans enrolled at the Brunswick VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic can receive booster vaccines at Wilmington VA Health Care Center

The following medical facility offers WALK-IN Pfizer booster vaccines:

Fayetteville VA Health Care Center—Raeford Rd., 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Room 1728

Veterans are asked to bring COVID vaccine card.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends booster doses for some individuals according to age and medical status.

People 65 years and older or 18 years and older who live have underlying conditions, work in long-term care settings, or who work or live in high-risk settings should receive a booster dose at least 6 months after their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Visit CDC website for detailed list:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html#should-medical-conditions

People 18 years and older should receive a booster shot at least 2 months after receiving their one-dose Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the CDC, individuals can mix dosing for booster shots. Meaning the booster vaccine does not have to be the same as the primary one-dose Johnson & Johnson/Janssen or two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

For more information about COVID vaccines, visit COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots | CDC

BOOSTER SHOTS VS. THIRD DOSE

Studies indicate some immunocompromised people who are fully vaccinated with

Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines don’t always build the same level of

immunity after vaccination. An additional dose is intended to improve immunocompromised people’s response to their initial vaccine series. This additional dose (third dose) is not a booster dose. Third doses require a provider order in advance.

CDC is recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose (third dose).

This includes people who have:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

Veterans are encouraged to their health care team about their medical condition, and whether getting an additional dose (third dose) is appropriate. Third doses require a provider order in advance.

WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AN ADDITIONAL (THIRD) DOSE AND A BOOSTER SHOT?

An additional (third) dose is administered to people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems. This additional dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine is intended to improve immunocompromised people’s response to their initial vaccine series. A booster shot is administered when a person has completed their vaccine series, and protection against the virus has decreased over time.