Fayetteville NC VA Medical Center Receives Funding for Continued Infrastructure Improvements

PRESS RELEASE

October 19, 2026

Fayetteville, NC - FAYETTEVILLE – The Fayetteville North Carolina Veterans Affairs Medical Center received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is the culmination of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for the Fayetteville NC VA Medical Center in the fourth quarter of FY2026 are:

EHRM Infrastructure Upgrades - Cumberland County VA Clinic - Fayetteville, NC

EHRM Infrastructure Upgrades – Fayetteville, NC

Halls and Walls for First Floor

Humidity Controls D-Wing Dental Clinic AHU

Renovate Second Floor for a 25 Bed Medical/Surgical nursing Unit

Renovate 3A for Medical Center Support Space

Renovate 3B for Nursing Admin and Nursing Education

Renovate Audiology Space for Specialty Clinics

Renovate Emergency Stairwells in Building 3 and Lobby Area

Renovation Welcome Center and Patient Support

Replace fan coils on Third Floor of Building 1

Replace Fire Alarm System

Replace Vertical Piping Risers in C-Wing, Building 1

“This funding allows the Fayetteville NC VA Medical Center to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our local Veterans,” said Marri Fryar, Executive Director, Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Healthcare System.

VA obligated all the $4.8 billion that was available in FY2026. Maintenance projects approved in the fourth quarter of FY2026 include:

$1.183 billion to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $938 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants. $560 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has: