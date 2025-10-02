News releases

Skip to Content

  • June 24, 2022

    The Wilmington VA Health Care Center will host a nurse hiring/job fair on Saturday, July 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (NOON) at 1705 Garner Road, Wilmington, N.C.

  • June 2, 2022

    Pride Month activities include a car parade, and health & employment fair

  • May 10, 2022

    Area teens can learn valuable work skills while supporting our Veterans.

  • May 2, 2022

    The Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting its 12th annual VA2K Walk & Roll event on May 18 with goals of moving the body in support of your whole health and well-being while also helping homeless veterans.

  • February 14, 2022

    The Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System will recognize and honor hospitalized Veterans from Feb. 13-19 during National Salute to Veteran Patients week.

  • January 19, 2022

    FAYETTEVILLE, NC — The Omicron COVID-19 variant has resulted in an increase of Coronavirus cases across our 19-county southeastern NC catchment area requiring the Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System to temporarily restrict visitation.

  • December 22, 2021

    VA takes your health and safety seriously as we continue to protect our Veterans and staff from possible COVID-19 exposure and spread during face-to-face appointments, surgeries, and procedures at all our southeastern VA facilities.

  • November 23, 2021

    CDC recommendations for booster shots to include all adults ages 18 years and older who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine at least six months after their second dose or two months after receiving the one-dose Jansen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

  • November 8, 2021

    Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System medical facilities are now offering COVID booster vaccines for eligible Veterans (spouses, caregivers). Appointments and walk-in availability will vary by facility.

  • October 28, 2021

    Jermecka Covington, a Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System registered nurse, has been named the 2021 Rookie of The Year by the North Carolina Nurses Association (NCNA).