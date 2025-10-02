News releases
News Releases for VA Fayetteville Coastal health care.
June 24, 2022
The Wilmington VA Health Care Center will host a nurse hiring/job fair on Saturday, July 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (NOON) at 1705 Garner Road, Wilmington, N.C.
June 2, 2022
Pride Month activities include a car parade, and health & employment fair
May 10, 2022
Area teens can learn valuable work skills while supporting our Veterans.
May 2, 2022
The Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting its 12th annual VA2K Walk & Roll event on May 18 with goals of moving the body in support of your whole health and well-being while also helping homeless veterans.
February 14, 2022
The Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System will recognize and honor hospitalized Veterans from Feb. 13-19 during National Salute to Veteran Patients week.
January 19, 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, NC — The Omicron COVID-19 variant has resulted in an increase of Coronavirus cases across our 19-county southeastern NC catchment area requiring the Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System to temporarily restrict visitation.
December 22, 2021
VA takes your health and safety seriously as we continue to protect our Veterans and staff from possible COVID-19 exposure and spread during face-to-face appointments, surgeries, and procedures at all our southeastern VA facilities.
November 23, 2021
CDC recommendations for booster shots to include all adults ages 18 years and older who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine at least six months after their second dose or two months after receiving the one-dose Jansen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
November 8, 2021
Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System medical facilities are now offering COVID booster vaccines for eligible Veterans (spouses, caregivers). Appointments and walk-in availability will vary by facility.
October 28, 2021
Jermecka Covington, a Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System registered nurse, has been named the 2021 Rookie of The Year by the North Carolina Nurses Association (NCNA).