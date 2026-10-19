VA announces $2.6B in infrastructure improvements in fourth quarter of FY 2026

PRESS RELEASE

October 19, 2026

Washington, DC - The Department of Veterans Affairs approved $2.681 billion in VA infrastructure improvement projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026.

These projects are being funded by VA’s $4.8 billion non-recurring maintenance budget for FY2026, the largest in the department’s history. The funds will be used by VA medical facilities for significant maintenance, replacements, and upgrades needed to maintain and improve operational capability and healthcare delivery.

“Under President Trump, we are rebuilding the department, so it puts Veterans first, and these historic investments underscore that fact,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “The massive improvements we’re making in VA healthcare and benefits are a big reason why more than 300,000 new Veterans have enrolled in VA care this year.”

View the complete list of fourth quarter projects here.

VA obligated all the $4.8 billion that was available in FY 2026. Maintenance projects approved in the fourth quarter of FY2026 include:

$1.183 billion to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $938 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants. $560 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

These investments are one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has: