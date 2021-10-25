VA Medical Center-Ramsey St Location No Longer Offering Seasonal Flu Vaccine

PRESS RELEASE

October 25, 2021

Fayetteville , NC — The Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System is transitioning its flu vaccine operations from the medical center on Ramsey St. to the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center at 7300 South Raeford Road effective October 22.

Flu vaccines are available to eligible Veterans at Fayetteville VA Health Care Center, 7300 Raeford Road, Monday thru Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A Drive-Thru Flu Vaccine Clinic will take place on Saturday Oct. 23 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 7300 S. Raeford Road.

This change does not impact COVID vaccines for eligible Veterans, which are still available at Fayetteville VA Medical Center—Ramsey St., 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday thru Friday.

For more information, www.va.gov/fayetteville-coastal-health-care.