May 2, 2022

Fayetteville , NC — The Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting its 12th annual VA2K Walk & Roll event on May 18 with goals of moving the body in support of your whole health and well-being while also helping homeless veterans.

This free virtual event includes a short two-kilometer walk—about 1.24 miles. No registration required.

“By offering participants a way to help homeless veterans while also promoting whole health and moving the body, the VA2K Walk & Roll is a positive event for both the community and VA,” said Zenia Delgado, VA2K coordinator.

To help area homeless veterans, participants can make voluntary donations of items such as new clothing, toiletries, air mattresses, new bedding, and household items such as kitchen utensils. Donations are not required to participate in this community fitness event.

The Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System offers a secure donation website at www.cdceportal.va.gov/donate_at_facility/. Select North Carolina for the State. Select Fayetteville VA for Facility. Select Activity as program for donation. Type in VA2K under Intended use/purpose of your donation section.

VA2K participants are encouraged to use social media to build a sense of community during their walks by posting a selfie on Facebook and tag @ FayettevilleVACoastalHCS or Twitter @VAFAYCoastal with #everystepcounts.

Since 2011, more than $2.7 million in donations of these type have been raised nationally to help homeless veterans.

For additional information please visit https://www.va.gov/fayetteville-coastal-health-care/programs/va2k-walk-and-roll