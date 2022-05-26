 Skip to Content

Annual Pride Car Parade and Health & Employment Education Fair

Pride Counts at VA Join us for our annual Pride Car Parade and Health & Employment Education Fair

Learn more about health, support, and employment services to you from the following organizations:

  • Suicide Prevention
  • Homelessness
  • PrEP/Infectious Disease
  • Women’s Health Services
  • Endocrinology
  • Psychosocial Rehabilitation & Recovery Center
  • Military Sexual Trauma/Peer Support/Behavioral Health
  • Human Resources
  • VA Vocational Rehabilitation
  • Star/Substance Treatment And Recovery
  • Health Benefits
  • TelePRIDE
  • Prosthetics
  • Gender-Affirming Speech Therapy
  • LGBTQ+ Program
  • Vet Center
  • NC Works
  • Fayetteville Technical Community College
Car Parade

Get ready for the Pride Car Parade

  1. Decorate your car at home, or even more fun, bring your decorations to

the VA PRIDE staging area.

  1. Come early and decorate your vehicle, while meeting others who are decking

out their rides.

  1. Drive your vehicle on the designated parade route on the VA Grounds at around noon.
  2. Ideas include flags, posters, ribbons. Be as creative as you like or just drive

in the parade for the fun of it.

  1. There will be a decorating station in case you forget something.

 

Event 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Open for decorating at 10:00 a.m.
Car Parade begins at Noon

