Pharmacy Disaster Relief Plan
The Pharmacy Disaster Relief Plan is active for the next 10 days. Eligible Veterans who cannot safely reach their VA pharmacy can receive an emergency 10 day supply of maintenance medications (no controlled substances) at in network community pharmacies. Find a participating pharmacy: https://va.hhsprogram.com/pharmacies Same day/virtual care: 1 855 679 0074 (24/7). Billing questions (Optum): 1 888 901 6609.
Pharmacy Disaster Relief Plan: How to get an emergency 10 day supply
The Pharmacy Disaster Relief Plan has been activated for 10 days. Eligible Veterans who cannot safely reach their VA pharmacy may receive an emergency 10 day supply of maintenance medications at in network community pharmacies; controlled substances are excluded. To find a participating pharmacy, use the VA Pharmacy Locator: https://va.hhsprogram.com/pharmacies
- Enrolled Veterans with an active VA prescription for a maintenance medication.
- Veterans who cannot safely access their usual VA pharmacy during this event.
- An emergency 10‑day supply of VA‑prescribed maintenance medication.
- Refills only for medications already prescribed by VA.
- No controlled substances under this emergency option.
- VA prescription bottle with a readable VA label, or a printed VA prescription.
- Photo ID (driver’s license, Veteran ID card, or other government ID).
- Visit an in‑network community retail pharmacy (for example, CVS, Walgreens, Grocery Stores and other participating pharmacies).
- Find locations using the VA Pharmacy Locator: https://va.hhsprogram.com/pharmacies
- Inform staff you are a VA patient.
- Explain that the Pharmacy Disaster Relief Plan has been activated.
- Request an emergency 10‑day supply of your VA maintenance medication.
- Provide your VA prescription bottle or printed VA prescription and your photo ID.
- For same‑day or virtual care needs, call 1‑855‑679‑0074 (available 24/7).
- For pharmacy billing questions under this program, Veterans or pharmacies may contact Optum at 1‑888‑901‑6609.