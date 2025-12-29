The VA Fayetteville Coastal Community Care Handout is a downloadable PDF designed to be a thorough resource, providing in-depth information and guidance on accessing and utilizing various services, including VA transportation, community care billing, and pharmacy services. Whether you need routine prescriptions, medical devices, or emergency care support, your VA Care Team and Community Care Office strive to provide clear and straightforward information to ensure you receive the care you deserve.

We are dedicated to supporting you with compassion and professionalism, making sure you have the necessary resources readily available. Don’t hesitate to download the guide and reach out to us if you require further assistance—your well-being is our top priority.