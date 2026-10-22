Dr. Mary A-Boateng, commonly known as Dr. A is a nursing leader with extensive experience in clinical operations, patient centered care, and team development.

Dr. A-Boateng is the Deputy Director of Patient Care Services, she is currently serving as the Interim Director of Patient Care Services.

With a career spanning more than 26 years, Dr. A-Boateng has worked across diverse care settings, including acute care, long‑term care, behavioral health, Virtual Care, Dialysis, long-term care, ambulatory care surgery, and primary care, bringing a broad and compassionate perspective to nursing leadership.

Dr. A-Boateng holds a degree of Doctor of Nursing Practice from the University of North Carolina, Wilmington, Master of Science in Nursing with Concretion in Nursing Education from the University of Phoenix, and Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Winston Salem State University, Winston Salem and continues to pursue ongoing professional development.

Her leadership is grounded in compassion, integrity, and a deep belief in the power of nursing to transform lives. She enjoys reading, cooking, and traveling with her family.