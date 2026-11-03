Stories
VA Fayetteville Coastal health care top stories.
Receive care from VA without stepping foot into a clinic or hospital. The VA Health Chat app provides easy, online access to chat with VA staff when you have minor health questions and more.
In recognition of the National Veteran Wheelchair Games, Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System will profile several of the four Southeastern North Carolina Veteran athletes competing in the games from July 7-12.
The Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System salutes the 169 Department of Veteran Affairs social workers across our 19 county Southeastern NC region for their dedication and commitment to our Veterans. We asked one social worker to share her story.
As a child in rural South Carolina, Brandon Martin saw the challenges his family faced getting medical care for a cousin with autism, and the impact helped shaped his career interest.
After completing high school in Raleigh, Mark Bushhouse enlisted into the U.S. Army as a Forward Observer.
Veterans, caregivers, and beneficiaries who are eligible for reimbursement of mileage and other travel expenses to and from approved health care appointments can now enter claims in the Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS).
The Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System is taking the next step in the fight against COVID-19 by offering the monoclonal antibody infusions for high-risk Veterans.
Veterans at the Fayetteville NC VA Medical Center 2C medical-surgical unit said goodbye to shared bathrooms and tight spaces thanks to May's reopening of the renovated unit.
Maria Wesloh is no stranger to leading the way, rising to a senior Aeromedical Evacuation Technician position in her Air Force Reserve unit.