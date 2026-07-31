Reclaiming His Life: How Veteran Terrence Munn Restored His Health, Heart, and Legacy

When United States Marine Corps and Army Veteran Terrence Munn look back at photos of himself from just a year ago, he hardly recognizes the person staring back.

Today, his eyes are bright, his smile is infectious, and his steps are confident. But his journey to health and vitality wasn't quick, it was hard-earned, built on resilience, a strong family unit, and a healthcare team that refused to let him fail.

Breaking Through the Barriers

After completing seven years of dual service in the U.S. Marine Corps and Army, Mr. Munn transitioned back into civilian life. Over time, as his routine shifted, the physical demands of military life ceased, and service-connected joint issues made movement difficult, the weight began to creep up. Despite volunteer coaching and trying various diets on his own, the pounds continued to stack on until he reached 425 pounds.

"When you get out of the military, you're not in the habit of doing things you normally do," Mr. Munn recalled. "I couldn't recognize myself. My pride and ego got in the way and I thought I could do it on my own. But I couldn't."

The physical toll began to bleed into every corner of his life. He struggled to tie his shoes, found himself out of breath walking from his driveway to his car, and felt embarrassed traveling or going out in public. The weight was taking a heavy toll on his mental health, creating a sense of isolation and burdening his relationship with his high school sweetheart and wife of 30 years.

The ultimate wake-up call came when his health reached a critical juncture. Experiencing severe shortness of breath and fluid retention, an emergency room visit revealed he was in congestive heart failure with an ejection fraction (heart pumping efficiency) of just 20 to 25 percent. He was carrying over 13 liters—roughly 40 pounds—of fluid on his body.

A Partnership of Care at the Robeson Clinic

Fortunately, before that medical crisis, Mr. Munn had taken a pivotal first step: he walked into the VA Robeson County Outpatient Clinic and voiced his goal to his care team. Driven by a deep desire to be present for his wife, three grown children, and two granddaughters, he asked for help.

His provider, Elizabeth Lowery, PA alongside Abby Hunt , LPN and the clinic staff, connected him with the MOVE! Weight Management Program led by instructor Ms. Peterson. They also initiated GLP-1 medication therapy to support his weight loss.

When emergency cardiologists evaluated him during his hospitalization, they delivered a profound truth: the combination of entering the MOVE! program, taking his prescribed medications, and adhering to his lifestyle adjustments had helped his body endure the crisis.

What made the difference this time was the personal, compassionate approach of the Robeson Clinic team.

"They genuinely cared about me," Mr. Munn said. "Nurse Hunt opened up to me on my very first visit, and that made me feel comfortable enough to drop my guard. From the nurses to the doctors, the pharmacist, and the MOVE! team, they checked on me, they called me, and they pushed me forward. They made me feel like family."

Dr. Andrea Chappell, Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner at the Robeson County Clinic, reflected on the genuine connection that sparked his turnaround, "Kind words go a long way. When you share a little bit of yourself with patients, they are more likely to open-up and take those steps for themselves. Taking care of someone like Mr. Munn, who is so pleasant, keeps his appointments, and genuinely wants to do the work, is one of the best parts of what we do. Seeing his joy, his heart health restored, and how he’s out living his life now is incredible."

Small Changes, Dramatic Transformation

Through the MOVE! program, Mr. Munn learned that sustainable health isn't about rapid, extreme fixes, it’s about consistent, manageable adaptations:

Adaptive Exercise: Limited by joint and back pain, he started with seated chair exercises to get his circulation moving. As his stamina improved, he transitioned to low-impact water exercises in his home pool. Today, he walks 1.5 miles every morning, works out with weights in his home gym, and even built a custom paver patio in his yard.

Nutrition & Home Cooking: Instead of relying on quick dining out, Mr. Munn and his wife transformed mealtimes into a shared family experience. They began preparing fresh, whole foods together, learning portion control, and incorporating more vegetables and healthy snacks into their routine. Inspired by his new passion for healthy cooking, his family gifted him a smoker and a flat-top grill.

The medical results of his dedication have been nothing short of extraordinary:

Weight Loss: From a high of 409.2 lbs down to 362 lbs, a loss of nearly 50 pounds, with a long-term goal of reaching around 225–250 lbs.

Heart Function: His heart function jumped from a critical 20-25% in August 2025 up to a healthy 45to 50%, a dramatic improvement that astonished his medical team.

Vital Signs: His resting pulse dropped from a high of over 105 bpm to a calm, steady 79 bpm, while his blood pressure normalized to 104/71.

Medication Reduction: Thanks to his progress, providers have been able to safely reduce several of his daily medications.

Rewriting His Legacy

Beyond the clinical metrics, the true victory lies in Mr. Munn’s restored quality of life. He no longer feels embarrassed on airplanes or in social settings. He is actively coaching youth sports, traveling with his wife without fatigue, and building active memories with his granddaughters.

"For every pound you lose, you take four pounds of pressure off your joints," Dr. Chappell noted, emphasizing the massive relief Mr. Munn has given his body by shedding nearly 50 pounds.

For fellow Veterans who may be struggling with their weight, health, or hesitation to reach out, Mr. Munn’s message is simple: drop the pride, ask for support, and take it one day at a time.

Especially as the MOVE! Program celebrates its 20th Anniversary this year, personal accounts like Mr. Munn’s show the power of the one next step, as Mr. Munn is now one of over 1.3 million Veterans, nationwide, who have participated in the MOVE! Program.

"You have to want life," Mr. Munn reflected. "I didn't want to be a statistic. I wanted to be here for my family. The team here at the Robeson Clinic gave me the tools, but I had to put in the work and believe in myself. Every day is just putting one foot in front of the other."