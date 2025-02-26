Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program
The PBRNR program is grant funded and supported by the VA Fayetteville Coastal Health Care System. Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residents are considered trainees, receiving a stipend and benefits during their year of advanced training. Successful graduates of the program are well-positioned to begin a professional nursing career.
Program Goals
Support professional role transition, integration, and socialization to enable nursing residents to:
- Developing effective decision-making skills related to clinical judgement and performance
- Incorporating evidence into practice
- Developing clinical leadership skills at point of care
- Practicing collaboratively as members of the interprofessional healthcare team
- Formulating an individual career plan that promotes a life-long commitment to professional learning
- Successfully transition from entry-level advanced beginner nurse to competent, professional nurse, who provides safe, quality care as defined by Patricia Benner’s “Novice to Expert” theory (1984).
PBRNR Program Outcome
These following outcomes listed below will collectively ensure that the VA PBRNR program not only supports the professional growth of new nurses but also enhances the overall quality of care provided to veterans, fostering a sustainable and effective healthcare workforce within the VA system. This program works towards transitioning PBRNR resident potentially into the role of a dedicated staff nurse at VA Fayetteville Coastal Health Care Medical Center.
- Enhanced Clinical Competence
- Improved Patient Care Quality
- Professional Development and Leadership
- Increased retention rates
- Workforce Diversity and Inclusion
- Organizational Excellence
- Resident Satisfaction and Well-being
- Academic and Clinical Collaboration
- Innovation and Improvement
- Positive Impact on Veteran Health Outcomes
PBRNR Program Structure
- Phase I and Phase II: Experiential Learning
- Phase III: Clinical Rotations
- Phase IV: Immersion Experiences
PBRNR Program Applicant Criteria
- Graduate or pending graduate of BSN, ABSN, or direct entry-MSN program, accredited by Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) or Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).
- Be a U.S. Citizen and meet standards for on-boarding.
- Will be serving in his or her first RN role with no prior experience as a registered nurse (RN).
- Minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 from your nursing program.
- Be pending immediate graduation or recent graduate in the past 12 months.
- Commit to completing the 1-year PBRNR program, working full time.
- All selected residents must possess a current, full, active, and unrestricted RN license in a state, commonwealth or territory of the United States, or the District of Columbia, prior to the start of the PBRNR program.
- Only applicants who are U.S. Citizens vaccinated against COVID-19 or exempt from vaccination and are new RN graduates and have passed the NCLEX by the due date indicated above will be selected for the Residency Program. Additional documents may be required by VA Human Resources at time of appointment.**
Fayetteville NC VA PBRNR Benefits
- Work alongside expert colleagues and preceptors in a year-long experience to enhance your clinical and leadership skills.
- Protected Learning Time to participate in various educational opportunities.
- A curriculum that provides a variety of learning opportunities, including didactic, web-based learning, and simulation.
- Diverse clinical tracks.
- Strong organizational support- this program is valued by nursing leadership, managers, and staff in this facility
- Serving our veterans in a variety of ways.
Salary and Benefits
The resident in our program is considered a federal full-time trainee with a stipend and benefit package.
- Stipend: $60, 857 annual base pay, equal to $29.26 hourly rate. Eligible for significant pay increase if transition to full time at VA after year residency.
- 11 federal holidays off/year (paid).
- Accrue 4 hours of vacation time and 4 hours sick leave every pay period (every two weeks).
- Eligible for medical, eye and dental benefits.
- No required night shift or holidays- nearing end of residency may vary depending on unit working on and best learning value of nurse resident, with residents’ permission.
Application Packet Requirements
- Completed Application for Health Professions Trainees, VA Form 10-2850D https://www.va.gov/vaforms/medical/pdf/vha-10-2850d-fill.pdf
- Completed OF-306 https://www.opm.gov/forms/pdf_fill/of0306.pdf
- Copy of unofficial transcript. Official transcript required with applicant selection post-graduation indicating degree of conferment date.
- Cover Letter (1-2 pages), including:
- What is your motivation for applying to a nurse residency program?
- Why do you desire to work with the Veteran population and why would you be a good fit for this residency?
- Your top 3 clinical areas of interest describing your interest and experience in each
- Resume (please include clinical experience from nursing program including number of hours, special training/education, previous work experience, etc.) (See Resume Guide Below).
- Professional Letters of Reference (minimum of three letters):
- At minimum 2 from faculty members, speaking to your academic and clinical performance.
- From a supervisor/leader who can speak to your work performance.
Additional Onboarding Requirements (required after initial review of qualifications)
- Proof of TB screening.
- Hep B vaccination or waiver.
- Proof of current flu vaccination.
- Proof of complete COVID vaccination.
- Proof of health exam, health satisfactory to perform duties of training program.
- BLS and ALS cards if you have.
Important Dates
- Application Deadline: June 3, 2024 by 4pm (close of business)
- Interviews: Week of June 10-14, 2024
- Selection Notification: June 17, 2024
- Program Start Date: August 4, 2024
Cynthia McArthur-Kearney DHA, MSN, RN, NE-BC, FNP-C
Chief Nurse of Education
VA Fayetteville Coastal health care
Phone: