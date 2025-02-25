RN Transition to Practice Program (RNTTP)
New graduate nurses, nurses with less than 1 year of experience, ADN, and/or BSN nurses eligible to apply
In November 2011, VHA implemented a mandatory RN Transition-to-Practice (RNTTP) Program. Support for the mandatory program was based on research on the challenges of new graduate RNs transitioning to practice and a successful pilot project that resulted in a 100 percent retention rate. Increased retention rates correlate to lower turnover costs and research on RNTTP residency programs have demonstrated positive outcomes for nurses, patients, and health systems.
Goals for RN Transition to Practice Candidates
- To provide knowledge, skills and guidance to the RN with less than one-year experience, during the transition from the academic setting to clinical practice; providing a foundation for growth as a safe, competent practitioner.
- Transition from entry-level, advanced beginner nurse to competent professional nurse levels as defined by Benner’s “Novice to Expert” theory (1984).
- Develop effective decision-making skills related to clinical judgment and performance.
- Demonstrate ability to provide clinical leadership at the point of patient care.
- Strengthen their commitment to nursing as a professional career choice. Demonstrate ability to incorporate research-based evidence into practice.
Kelley Grissett
RN TTP Program Coordinator
VA Fayetteville Coastal health care
Phone:
Email: kelley.grissett@va.gov
Cynthia McArthur-Kearney DHA, MSN, RN, NE-BC, FNP-C
Chief Nurse of Education
VA Fayetteville Coastal health care
Phone: