About VA Form 10-0137 (espanol)

Form name: Directrices Anticipadas De Va Poder Legal Para La Designacion De Agente Para El Cuidado De Salud Y Testamento En Vida
Related to: Health care
Form last updated: May 11, 2020

When to use this form

Usted puede utilizar este formulario para: 

  • Designar personas específicas que tomen decisiones sobre su cuidado de salud por usted. 
  • Describir las preferencias sobre como usted desea ser tratado(a).
  • Describir sus preferencias sobre su cuidado médico, cuidado de salud mental, cuidado a largo plazo, u otros tipos de cuidado de salud. 

Downloadable PDF

Download VA Form 10-0137 (espanol) (PDF)

