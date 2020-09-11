About VA Form 10-10EZ (esp)
- Form name: Instrucciones y Solicitud de Beneficios Medicos
- Related to: Health care, Service member benefits
- Form last updated: July 13, 2018
When to use this form
Para que los Veteranos soliciten su afiliación al sistema de atención médica de VA. la información proporcionada en este formulario será utilizada por VA para determinar si usted reúne los requisitos para recibir beneficios médicos.
Downloadable PDFDownload VA Form 10-10EZ (esp) (PDF)
Online tool
You can apply online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.Go to the online tool
Related forms and instructions
-
VA Form 10-10EZ
Form name: Instructions and Enrollment Application for Health Benefits
Use VA Form 10-10EZ if you’re a Veteran and want to apply for VA health care. You must be enrolled in VA health care to get care at VA health facilities or to have us cover your care at a community care provider (an approved non-VA provider).Download VA Form 10-10EZ (PDF)
Helpful links
-
Change your direct deposit information
Find out how to update your direct deposit information online for disability compensation, pension, or education benefits.
-
Change your address
Find out how to change your address and other information in your VA.gov profile for disability compensation, claims and appeals, VA health care, and other benefits.
-
Request your military records, including DD214
Submit an online request to get your DD214 or other military service records through the milConnect website.
-
Get your VA records and documents online
Learn how to access your VA records, benefit letters, and documents online.