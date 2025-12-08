Skip to Content

About VA Form 21P-0537

Form name: Marital Status Questionnaire (Fillable)
Form revision date: August 2022
Related to: Pension

When to use this form

Use this form if you’re receiving Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) as the surviving spouse of a Veteran who died in service or from a service-connected disability and you have a change in your marital status.

Helpful links related to VA Form 21P-0537

  • Find out how to update your direct deposit information online for pension or education benefits.

  • Review VA Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) rates for the surviving spouses and dependent children of Veterans.

