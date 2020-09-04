About VA Form 21P-0969
- Form name: Income and Asset Statement in Support of Claim for Pension or Parents' Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC)
- Related to: Disability, Family member benefits, Pension, Service member benefits
- Form last updated: April 29, 2020
When to use this form
VA Form 21P-0969 is an attachment to other forms, and is used to provide supporting financial evidence. Use VA Form 21P-0969 only if you’re instructed to, when you’re completing VA form 21P-527, 21P-527EZ, 21P-534, or 21P-534EZ.
Downloadable PDFDownload VA Form 21P-0969 (PDF)
Related forms and instructions
VA Form 21P-534
Form name: Application for Dependency and Indemnity Compensation, Survivors Pension and Accrued Benefits by a Surviving Spouse or Child (Including Death Compensation if Applicable)
Use VA Form 21P-534 if you prefer to provide evidence at a later time to support your claim. You can use this form if you’re a surviving spouse or child of a Veteran who has died and want to begin the process of applying for VA benefits or money that we owe the Veteran but did not pay prior to his or her death.Download VA Form 21P-534 (PDF)
VA Form 21P-534EZ
Form name: Application for DIC, Survivors Pension, and/or Accrued Benefits
Use VA Form 21P-534EZ if you want to submit evidence along with your claim, using the Fully Developed Claim (FDC) program to get a decision on your claim faster. You can use this form if you’re:
- A surviving spouse or child of a Veteran who has died
- Applying for VA benefits and/or the money that we owe the Veteran but didn’t pay prior to their death (accrued benefits)
- Using the Fully Developed Claim (FDC) program to get a decision on your claim faster by submitting evidence along with your claim
VA Form 21P-527
Form name: Income, Net Worth, and Employment Statement
Use this VA form if you’ve already filed a claim for pension benefits and you’re adding financial evidence to your existing claim. Note: If you have not filed a claim yet, use VA Form 21P-527EZ instead.Download VA Form 21P-527 (PDF)
VA Form 21P-527EZ
Form name: Application for Veterans Pension
Use VA Form 21P-527EZ if you’re a wartime Veteran and want to file a pension claim.Download VA Form 21P-527EZ (PDF)
Helpful links related to VA Form 21P-0969
About VA DIC for spouses, dependents, and parents
As the surviving spouse, child, or parent of a service member who died in the line of duty, or the survivor of a Veteran who died from a service-related injury or illness, you may be eligible for DIC payments.