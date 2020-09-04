About VA Form 21P-0969

VA Form 21P-534 Form name: Application for Dependency and Indemnity Compensation, Survivors Pension and Accrued Benefits by a Surviving Spouse or Child (Including Death Compensation if Applicable) Use VA Form 21P-534 if you prefer to provide evidence at a later time to support your claim. You can use this form if you’re a surviving spouse or child of a Veteran who has died and want to begin the process of applying for VA benefits or money that we owe the Veteran but did not pay prior to his or her death. Download VA Form 21P-534 (PDF)

VA Form 21P-534EZ Form name: Application for DIC, Survivors Pension, and/or Accrued Benefits Use VA Form 21P-534EZ if you want to submit evidence along with your claim, using the Fully Developed Claim (FDC) program to get a decision on your claim faster. You can use this form if you’re: A surviving spouse or child of a Veteran who has died

Applying for VA benefits and/or the money that we owe the Veteran but didn’t pay prior to their death (accrued benefits)

Using the Fully Developed Claim (FDC) program to get a decision on your claim faster by submitting evidence along with your claim Download VA Form 21P-534EZ (PDF)

VA Form 21P-527 Form name: Income, Net Worth, and Employment Statement Use this VA form if you’ve already filed a claim for pension benefits and you’re adding financial evidence to your existing claim. Note: If you have not filed a claim yet, use VA Form 21P-527EZ instead. Download VA Form 21P-527 (PDF)