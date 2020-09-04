 Skip to Content
About VA Form 21P-530

Form name: Application for Burial Benefits
Related to: Burials and memorials, Family member benefits
Form last updated: May 17, 2017

When to use this form

Use VA Form 21P-530 to find out if you qualify for a burial allowance. A burial allowance can help cover your Veteran’s burial, funeral, and transportation costs. 

Downloadable PDF

Download VA Form 21P-530 (PDF)

Online tool

You can apply online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.

Go to the online tool

