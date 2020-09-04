About VA Form 21P-530
- Form name: Application for Burial Benefits
- Related to: Burials and memorials, Family member benefits
- Form last updated: May 17, 2017
When to use this form
Use VA Form 21P-530 to find out if you qualify for a burial allowance. A burial allowance can help cover your Veteran’s burial, funeral, and transportation costs.
Downloadable PDFDownload VA Form 21P-530 (PDF)
Online tool
You can apply online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.Go to the online tool
Helpful links related to VA Form 21P-530
Eligibility for burial in a VA national cemetery
Veterans, service members, and some family members may be eligible for burial in a VA national cemetery. Find out if you, or a person you’re planning a burial for, can get this benefit.
How to apply for a Veterans burial allowance
Find out how to get Veterans burial allowances (sometimes called “Veterans death benefits”) to help cover burial, funeral, and transportation costs.
Honor a Veteran or Reservist with memorial items
While planning a burial for a Veteran or Reservist, you can apply for certain memorial items to honor their military service