About VA Form 21P-530

Form name: Application for Burial Benefits Related to: Burials and memorials, Family member benefits Form last updated: May 17, 2017

Use VA Form 21P-530 to find out if you qualify for a burial allowance. A burial allowance can help cover your Veteran’s burial, funeral, and transportation costs.

You can apply online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.