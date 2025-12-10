About VA Form 22-10215

Form name: Statement of Assurance of Compliance with 85 Percent Enrollment Ratios (Fillable) Form revision date: January 2025 Related to: VBA

When to use this form

If you’re a school administrator, use VA Form 22-10215 to provide 85/15 calculations. Only institutions of higher learning and non-college degree schools that charge tuition and fees should use this form.

Downloadable PDF

Download VA Form 22-10215 (PDF)

Online tool

You can submit this form online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.