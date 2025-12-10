Skip to Content

About VA Form 22-10216

Form name: 35% Exemption Request from 85/15 Reporting Requirement (Fillable)
Form revision date: January 2025
Related to: VBA

When to use this form

If you’re a school administrator, use VA Form 22-10216 to request an exemption of the routine reporting requirements of the 85/15 rule.

You can request an exemption online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.

