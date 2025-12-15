About VA Form 22-1919

For-profit schools should use VA Form 22-1919 to provide information about people who meet either of the descriptions listed here. We’ll use this information to determine if there’s a conflict of interest.

This describes someone with a financial interest in your school:

They’re an employee of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) or the State Approving Agency (SSA), and

They get wages, salary, dividends, profits, or gifts from your for-profit school

Or, this describes someone enrolled at your school: