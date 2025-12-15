About VA Form 22-1919
- Form name: Conflicting Interests Certification for Proprietary Schools (Fillable)
- Form revision date: March 2024
- Related to: Education and training, Records
When to use this form
For-profit schools should use VA Form 22-1919 to provide information about people who meet either of the descriptions listed here. We’ll use this information to determine if there’s a conflict of interest.
This describes someone with a financial interest in your school:
- They’re an employee of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) or the State Approving Agency (SSA), and
- They get wages, salary, dividends, profits, or gifts from your for-profit school
Or, this describes someone enrolled at your school:
- They’re a Veteran, and
- They’re enrolled at your for-profit school and receive VA education benefits
Downloadable PDF
Helpful links
-
Find out how to update your direct deposit information online for disability compensation, pension, or education benefits.
-
Find out how to change your address and other information in your VA.gov profile for disability compensation, claims and appeals, VA health care, and other benefits.
-
Submit an online request to get your DD214 or other military service records through the milConnect website.
-
Learn how to access your VA records, benefit letters, and documents online.