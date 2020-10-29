About VA Form VA4107c
- Form name: Your Rights to Appeal Our Decision—Contested Claims
- Related to: Decision reviews and appeals
- Form last updated: July 6, 2016
You can still file a claim and apply for benefits during the coronavirus pandemic
Get the latest information about in-person services, claim exams, extensions, paperwork, decision reviews and appeals, and how best to contact us during this time.
Go to our coronavirus FAQs
