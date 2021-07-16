Bath VA Medical Center-campus map

From the Northwest to Bath

Take I-90 East to Exit 46 I-390 South. Follow I-390 South to Route 17 East. Follow Route 17 East to Exit 38. At stop sign turn right.



From the South to Bath

Take US-15 North to Route 17 West. Follow Route 17 West to Exit 38. Take Exit 38 off ramp. At stop sign turn left (go under highway).



From the East to Bath

Take I-90 West to Exit 25A (I-88) to Binghamton. Follow signs for I-81 South and Route 17 West (it is a quick turn off of I-88 to Route 17 West, we suggest staying in the right lane). Follow Route 17 West through Elmira and Corning to Exit 38. Take Exit 38 off ramp. At stop sign turn left (go under highway).



From the Southwest to Bath

Follow Route 17 East to Exit 38. At stop sign turn right.



Public Transportation

Transportation to the Bath VA Medical Center can be obtained through Chemung Transit Associates, Hornell Area Transit, Allegany County Transit and Endless Mountain Transportation from Northern Pennsylvania.



Parking Information

Free parking is available.