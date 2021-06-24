Canandaigua VA Medical Center - campus map

From the north to Canandaigua

Take Interstate 490 east to New York State Thruway east to Canandaigua exit 44. Proceed south on State Route 332 to the city of Canandaigua. Turn left on Fort Hill Avenue and proceed straight to the medical center.

From the south to Canandaigua

Take State Route 17 west to State Route 390 north, exit 2 for Cohocton/Naples. Take State Route 371 north to North Cohocton; State Route 21 north through Naples to Canandaigua; then State Route 332 north to a right-hand turn on Fort Hill Avenue. Proceed straight to the medical center.

From the east to Canandaigua

Take Interstate 90 west to Exit 43 (State Route 21). Proceed south on Route 21 through the villages of Manchester and Chapin to Canandaigua. Turn right on Main Street, then right onto Fort Hill Avenue and proceed straight to the medical center.