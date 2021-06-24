Canandaigua VA Medical Center - campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From the north to Canandaigua
Take Interstate 490 east to New York State Thruway east to Canandaigua exit 44. Proceed south on State Route 332 to the city of Canandaigua. Turn left on Fort Hill Avenue and proceed straight to the medical center.
From the south to Canandaigua
Take State Route 17 west to State Route 390 north, exit 2 for Cohocton/Naples. Take State Route 371 north to North Cohocton; State Route 21 north through Naples to Canandaigua; then State Route 332 north to a right-hand turn on Fort Hill Avenue. Proceed straight to the medical center.
From the east to Canandaigua
Take Interstate 90 west to Exit 43 (State Route 21). Proceed south on Route 21 through the villages of Manchester and Chapin to Canandaigua. Turn right on Main Street, then right onto Fort Hill Avenue and proceed straight to the medical center.
From the west to Canandaigua
Take Interstate 90 east to Exit 44 (State Route 332). Proceed south on Route 332 to the city of Canandaigua. Turn left on Fort Hill Avenue and proceed straight to the medical center.
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Canandaigua VA Medical Center
400 Fort Hill Avenue
Canandaigua, NY 14424-1159
Intersection: East Street and Fort Hill Avenue
Coordinates: 42°54'2.97"N 77°16'15.11"W