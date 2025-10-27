Skip to Content

Canandaigua Nursing Career Fair

When:

No event data

Where:

Outpatient Clinic Lobby

400 Fort Hill Avenue

Canandaigua, NY

Cost:

Free

Join a mission-driven team and grow your nursing career with VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System!

We’re hiring RNs, LPNs, and NAs — and offering sign-on bonuses up to $15,000!

On the spot interviews. Bring your resumes and references.

Canandaigua Outpatient Clinic Lobby

 Why VA?
 $15K RN | $12K LPN | $7K NA sign-on bonuses
 Scholarships, leadership training, and residency programs
 Competitive salary + childcare subsidy
 Student loan repayment programs

Bring your resume
 Submit your resume: monet.hollister@va.gov

Other VA events

