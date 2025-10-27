Canandaigua Nursing Career Fair
When:
Where:
Outpatient Clinic Lobby
400 Fort Hill Avenue
Canandaigua, NY
Cost:
Free
Join a mission-driven team and grow your nursing career with VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System!
We’re hiring RNs, LPNs, and NAs — and offering sign-on bonuses up to $15,000!
On the spot interviews. Bring your resumes and references.
Why VA?
$15K RN | $12K LPN | $7K NA sign-on bonuses
Scholarships, leadership training, and residency programs
Competitive salary + childcare subsidy
Student loan repayment programs
Bring your resume
Submit your resume: monet.hollister@va.gov