VA Finger Lakes and Gallery 32 Veteran Art Exhibit
When:
Where:
Gallery 32
32 Main Street
Canandaigua, NY
Cost:
Free
VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System and Gallery 32 proudly present a Veteran art exhibit showcasing the creativity, resilience, and healing power of artistic expression within our Veteran community.
Exhibit Dates:
On display: February 1–22, 2025
Location: Gallery 32, 32 Main Street, Canandaigua, NY
Artwork Submission:
We will begin accepting artwork mid-January 2025. Veterans from across VA Finger Lakes are invited to participate and share their artistic talents.
For submission guidelines or questions, please email flxarttherapy@va.gov.
• Opening Celebration, February 14, 2025, time TBD
Join us for a special reception featuring artists, staff, and supporters as we officially open this year’s exhibit.
• Artwork Pick-Up:
February 23–28, 2025 – Artists are asked to return during this window to retrieve their pieces after the exhibit closes