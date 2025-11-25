Skip to Content

VA Finger Lakes and Gallery 32 Veteran Art Exhibit

Art Gallery with sculptures and paintings

When:

No event data

Where:

Gallery 32

32 Main Street

Canandaigua, NY

Cost:

Free

VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System and Gallery 32 proudly present a Veteran art exhibit showcasing the creativity, resilience, and healing power of artistic expression within our Veteran community.

Exhibit Dates:
On display: February 1–22, 2025
Location: Gallery 32,  32 Main Street, Canandaigua, NY

Artwork Submission:
We will begin accepting artwork mid-January 2025. Veterans from across VA Finger Lakes are invited to participate and share their artistic talents.

For submission guidelines or questions, please email flxarttherapy@va.gov.

Opening Celebration, February 14, 2025, time TBD

Join us for a special reception featuring artists, staff, and supporters as we officially open this year’s exhibit.  


Artwork Pick-Up:
February 23–28, 2025 – Artists are asked to return during this window to retrieve their pieces after the exhibit closes

