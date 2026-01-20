Skip to Content

Driving Breast Health – Mobile Mammography at Bath VA

Driving Breast Health flyer featuring a mobile mammography unit with dates and times for 2026.

March 24, 2026

76 Veterans Avenue

Bath, NY

Free

The Rochester Regional Health Mobile Mammography Unit is coming to the Bath VA to make breast cancer screening convenient and accessible.

Location:  
Bath VA Medical Center  
76 Veterans Ave  
Bath, NY  

Dates in 2026:  
• March 24  
• June 23  
• August 25  
• October 23  

Time:  
10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

This mobile service provides high-quality screening mammograms right on site. Appointments are required.

To schedule your mammogram:  
Call

This service is provided by Rochester Regional Health’s Mobile Mammography Center.

Early detection saves lives. Please help spread the word and encourage eligible patients, employees, and community members to schedule their screening.

