Driving Breast Health – Mobile Mammography at Bath VA
When:
Tue. Mar 24, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET
Where:
76 Veterans Avenue
Bath, NY
Cost:
Free
The Rochester Regional Health Mobile Mammography Unit is coming to the Bath VA to make breast cancer screening convenient and accessible.
Location:
Bath VA Medical Center
76 Veterans Ave
Bath, NY
Dates in 2026:
• March 24
• June 23
• August 25
• October 23
Time:
10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
This mobile service provides high-quality screening mammograms right on site. Appointments are required.
To schedule your mammogram:
Call
This service is provided by Rochester Regional Health’s Mobile Mammography Center.
Early detection saves lives. Please help spread the word and encourage eligible patients, employees, and community members to schedule their screening.
