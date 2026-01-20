Driving Breast Health – Mobile Mammography at Bath VA

The Rochester Regional Health Mobile Mammography Unit is coming to the Bath VA to make breast cancer screening convenient and accessible.



Location:

Bath VA Medical Center

76 Veterans Ave

Bath, NY



Dates in 2026:

• March 24

• June 23

• August 25

• October 23



Time:

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.



This mobile service provides high-quality screening mammograms right on site. Appointments are required.



To schedule your mammogram:

Call



This service is provided by Rochester Regional Health’s Mobile Mammography Center.



Early detection saves lives. Please help spread the word and encourage eligible patients, employees, and community members to schedule their screening.