Driving Breast Health – Mobile Mammography at Canandaigua VA
When:
Wed. May 6, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
400 Fort Hill Avenue
Canandaigua, NY
Cost:
Free
The Rochester Regional Health Mobile Mammography Unit is coming to the Bath VA to make breast cancer screening convenient and accessible.
Location:
Canandaigua VA
Dates in 2026:
• May 6
• July 15
• September 16
Time:
10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
This mobile service provides high-quality screening mammograms right on site. Appointments are required.
To schedule your mammogram:
Call 585-393-7520
This service is provided by Rochester Regional Health’s Mobile Mammography Center.
Early detection saves lives. Please help spread the word and encourage eligible patients, employees, and community members to schedule their screening.
