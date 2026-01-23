Skip to Content

Driving Breast Health – Mobile Mammography at Canandaigua VA

Poster for "Driving Breast Health" event in May, July, and September 2026 in VA.

When:

Wed. May 6, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Repeats

Where:

400 Fort Hill Avenue

Canandaigua, NY

Cost:

Free

The Rochester Regional Health Mobile Mammography Unit is coming to the Bath VA to make breast cancer screening convenient and accessible.

Location:  
Canandaigua VA

 

  

Dates in 2026:  
• May 6
• July 15 
• September 16
  

Time:  
10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

This mobile service provides high-quality screening mammograms right on site. Appointments are required.

To schedule your mammogram:  
Call 585-393-7520

This service is provided by Rochester Regional Health’s Mobile Mammography Center.

Early detection saves lives. Please help spread the word and encourage eligible patients, employees, and community members to schedule their screening.

 

Wed. May 6, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Wed. Jul 15, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Wed. Sep 16, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

