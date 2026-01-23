Driving Breast Health – Mobile Mammography at Canandaigua VA

The Rochester Regional Health Mobile Mammography Unit is coming to the Bath VA to make breast cancer screening convenient and accessible.



Location:

Canandaigua VA





Dates in 2026:

• May 6

• July 15

• September 16





Time:

10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.



This mobile service provides high-quality screening mammograms right on site. Appointments are required.



To schedule your mammogram:

Call 585-393-7520



This service is provided by Rochester Regional Health’s Mobile Mammography Center.



Early detection saves lives. Please help spread the word and encourage eligible patients, employees, and community members to schedule their screening.