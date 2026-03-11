Canandaigua Stand Down

For more information contact VA Finger Lakes Homeless Program at .

Proof of Veteran status, either a valid VA ID or DD214 discharge form, is required.

This popular event is designed to help Veterans access important resources in one convenient location while also connecting with fellow Veterans in the community.

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak throughout the day with representatives from a variety of organizations offering support with housing, benefits, health services, and other assistance.

Schedule Highlights:

• 10:45 a.m. – Opening Ceremony

• Noon – Lunch available

• Military surplus items available (while supplies last)