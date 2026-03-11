Skip to Content

Canandaigua Stand Down

Poster for Veteran's Stand Down event on April 17th, 2026, at American Legion.

Canandaigua Stand Down offers Veterans help accessing key support services.

When:

Fri. Apr 17, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Where:

American Legion

454 North Main Street

Canandaigua, NY

Cost:

Free

Proof of Veteran status, either a valid VA ID or DD214 discharge form, is required. 

For more information contact VA Finger Lakes Homeless Program at .

This popular event is designed to help Veterans access important resources in one convenient location while also connecting with fellow Veterans in the community.

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak throughout the day with representatives from a variety of organizations offering support with housing, benefits, health services, and other assistance.

Schedule Highlights:
• 10:45 a.m. – Opening Ceremony
• Noon – Lunch available
• Military surplus items available (while supplies last)

 

 

