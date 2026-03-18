Also being held at Rochester Calkins VA Clinic and Bath VA Medical Center.

Wed. May 20, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

VA2K Walk & Roll event coming to three VA Finger Lakes locations May 20.

The 16th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll takes place Wednesday, May 20, at VA Medical Centers in Canandaigua, Rochester, and Bath from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

This national event encourages participants to support homeless Veterans with voluntary donations of food, clothing, and household items, and take part in a two-kilometer (1.24 miles) walk.

The three VA Finger Lakes sites are seeking donations of:

Toilet Paper

Paper Towels

Winter Coats

Bathroom Cleaner

Multi-surface Cleaner

Sponges

Laundry Soap

Garbage Bags

Gift Cards (Uber, Gas, Walmart, Visa)

Come out and support our homeless veterans.