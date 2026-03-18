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VA2K Walk & Roll

Graphic for 16th Annual VA 2K 2026 Walk & Roll with person pushing wheelchair.

VA2K Walk & Roll event coming to three VA Finger Lakes locations May 20.

When:

Wed. May 20, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Also being held at Rochester Calkins VA Clinic and Bath VA Medical Center.

400 Fort Hill Avenue

Canandaigua, NY

Cost:

Free

VA2K Walk & Roll locations: 

  • Canandaigua VA Medical Center, 400 Fort Hill Ave., Canandaigua, NY 14424
  • Rochester Calkins VA Clinic, 260 Calkins Road, Rochester, NY 14623
  • Bath VA Medical Center, 76 Veterans Ave., Bath, NY14810

The 16th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll takes place Wednesday, May 20, at VA Medical Centers in Canandaigua, Rochester, and Bath from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.  

This national event encourages participants to support homeless Veterans  with voluntary donations of food, clothing, and household items, and take part in a two-kilometer (1.24 miles) walk. 

The three VA Finger Lakes sites are seeking donations of:

  • Toilet Paper
  • Paper Towels
  • Winter Coats  
  • Bathroom Cleaner
  • Multi-surface Cleaner  
  • Sponges
  • Laundry Soap  
  • Garbage Bags
  • Gift Cards (Uber, Gas, Walmart, Visa)

Come out and support our homeless veterans.

 

Other VA events

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