VA2K Walk & Roll
VA2K Walk & Roll event coming to three VA Finger Lakes locations May 20.
When:
Wed. May 20, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Also being held at Rochester Calkins VA Clinic and Bath VA Medical Center.
400 Fort Hill Avenue
Canandaigua, NY
Cost:
Free
VA2K Walk & Roll locations:
- Canandaigua VA Medical Center, 400 Fort Hill Ave., Canandaigua, NY 14424
- Rochester Calkins VA Clinic, 260 Calkins Road, Rochester, NY 14623
- Bath VA Medical Center, 76 Veterans Ave., Bath, NY14810
The 16th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll takes place Wednesday, May 20, at VA Medical Centers in Canandaigua, Rochester, and Bath from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
This national event encourages participants to support homeless Veterans with voluntary donations of food, clothing, and household items, and take part in a two-kilometer (1.24 miles) walk.
The three VA Finger Lakes sites are seeking donations of:
- Toilet Paper
- Paper Towels
- Winter Coats
- Bathroom Cleaner
- Multi-surface Cleaner
- Sponges
- Laundry Soap
- Garbage Bags
- Gift Cards (Uber, Gas, Walmart, Visa)
Come out and support our homeless veterans.