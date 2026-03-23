Sat. May 9, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET

Pickleball tournament will raise funds to help local Veterans compete in VA Golden Age Games.

To register, you can also:

Keep our Veterans in the game -- literally.

In A Pickle, a Canandaigua indoor pickleball facility, will host a "Play With Purpose" tournament at 10 a.m., May 9, to raise funds to help local Veterans compete in the VA Golden Age Games this summer in Tampa, Florida. Their Team Finger Lakes has already qualified for the games.

The national VA Golden Age Games is an annual event, designed to keep Veterans (age 55+) active, healthy, and engaged. This year's event focuses on “Fitness for Life” and showcases the profound effects of sports rehabilitation.

The tournament will be held at In A Pickle, 3805 Route 5, Canandaigua.

Format: Set Partner Round Robin

Price: $65.00 / Player (must register and pay as a team)

For more info about the Veterans Golden Age Games:

https://department.va.gov/veteran-sports/national-veterans-golden-age-games/