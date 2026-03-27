Career Fair – Bath VA Medical Center

Join the VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System for an in-person career fair and explore opportunities to serve those who served.



At VA Finger Lakes, the health and safety of America’s Veterans is our highest priority. We’re looking for dedicated professionals to join our team.

📅 Event Details



Date: April 22

Time: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Location: Bath VA Medical Center

Building 92

76 Veterans Ave

Bath, NY 14810

💼 Immediate Openings



We are actively hiring for:

• Physicians (Primary Care)

• Nurse Practitioners

• Registered Nurses

• Licensed Practical Nurses

• Nursing Assistants

• Medical Support Assistants

• Dental Assistants

• Electricians

• Boiler Plant Operators

• Food Service Workers