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Start time: Friday, March 27, 2026, 11:30 p.m. ET
End time: Monday, March 30, 2026, 11:59 p.m. ET

Career Fair – Bath VA Medical Center

Poster advertising Career Fair at Bath VA Medical Center on April 22nd from Noon to 6:00 p.m.

When:

Wed. Apr 22, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Building 92

76 Veterans Avenue

Bath, NY

Cost:

Free

Join the VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System for an in-person career fair and explore opportunities to serve those who served.

At VA Finger Lakes, the health and safety of America’s Veterans is our highest priority. We’re looking for dedicated professionals to join our team. 

📅 Event Details

Date: April 22
Time: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Location: Bath VA Medical Center
Building 92
76 Veterans Ave
Bath, NY 14810 

💼 Immediate Openings

We are actively hiring for:
• Physicians (Primary Care)
• Nurse Practitioners
• Registered Nurses
• Licensed Practical Nurses
• Nursing Assistants
• Medical Support Assistants
• Dental Assistants
• Electricians
• Boiler Plant Operators
• Food Service Workers

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