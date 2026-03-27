Career Fair – Bath VA Medical Center
When:
Wed. Apr 22, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Building 92
76 Veterans Avenue
Bath, NY
Cost:
Free
Join the VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System for an in-person career fair and explore opportunities to serve those who served.
At VA Finger Lakes, the health and safety of America’s Veterans is our highest priority. We’re looking for dedicated professionals to join our team.
📅 Event Details
Date: April 22
Time: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Location: Bath VA Medical Center
Building 92
76 Veterans Ave
Bath, NY 14810
💼 Immediate Openings
We are actively hiring for:
• Physicians (Primary Care)
• Nurse Practitioners
• Registered Nurses
• Licensed Practical Nurses
• Nursing Assistants
• Medical Support Assistants
• Dental Assistants
• Electricians
• Boiler Plant Operators
• Food Service Workers