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Start time: Friday, March 27, 2026, 11:30 p.m. ET
End time: Monday, March 30, 2026, 11:59 p.m. ET

Career Fair – Canandaigua VA Medical Center

Flyer for Canandaigua VA Medical Center career fair on April 23rd.

When:

Thu. Apr 23, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Outpatient Clinic

400 Fort Hill Avenue

Canandaigua, NY

Cost:

Free

Join the VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System for an in-person career fair and explore opportunities to serve those who served.

At VA Finger Lakes, the health and safety of America’s Veterans is our highest priority. We’re looking for dedicated professionals to join our team. 

📅 Event Details

Date: April 23, 2026
Time: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Location: Canandaigua VA Medical Center
Outpatient Clinic 

💼 Immediate Openings

We are actively hiring for:
• Physicians (Primary Care)
• Nurse Practitioners
• Registered Nurses
• Licensed Practical Nurses
• Nursing Assistants
• Medical Support Assistants
• Dental Assistants
• Electricians
• Boiler Plant Operators
• Food Service Workers

Other VA events

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