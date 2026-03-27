Career Fair – Canandaigua VA Medical Center

Join the VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System for an in-person career fair and explore opportunities to serve those who served.



At VA Finger Lakes, the health and safety of America’s Veterans is our highest priority. We’re looking for dedicated professionals to join our team.

📅 Event Details



Date: April 23, 2026

Time: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Location: Canandaigua VA Medical Center

Outpatient Clinic

💼 Immediate Openings



We are actively hiring for:

• Physicians (Primary Care)

• Nurse Practitioners

• Registered Nurses

• Licensed Practical Nurses

• Nursing Assistants

• Medical Support Assistants

• Dental Assistants

• Electricians

• Boiler Plant Operators

• Food Service Workers