Career Fair – Canandaigua VA Medical Center
When:
Thu. Apr 23, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Outpatient Clinic
400 Fort Hill Avenue
Canandaigua, NY
Cost:
Free
Join the VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System for an in-person career fair and explore opportunities to serve those who served.
At VA Finger Lakes, the health and safety of America’s Veterans is our highest priority. We’re looking for dedicated professionals to join our team.
📅 Event Details
Date: April 23, 2026
Time: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Location: Canandaigua VA Medical Center
Outpatient Clinic
💼 Immediate Openings
We are actively hiring for:
• Physicians (Primary Care)
• Nurse Practitioners
• Registered Nurses
• Licensed Practical Nurses
• Nursing Assistants
• Medical Support Assistants
• Dental Assistants
• Electricians
• Boiler Plant Operators
• Food Service Workers