2026 ROC City Concerts at Canandaigua VA

Join us for a special live concert featuring talented faculty and students from the Eastman School of Music.

This performance is part of the ROC City Concerts series and brings a mix of vocal and instrumental music to Veterans, staff, and the community.

Featured performers include:

• Elinor Freer – Piano

• Darrin Nicholson – Baritone

• David Ying – Cello

• Lazuli Quartet

This event is generously sponsored by the John and Mary Celentano Chamber Music Fund at the Eastman School of Music.

All are welcome to attend. Come enjoy an afternoon of live music and connection.