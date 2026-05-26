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Chess Club!

Chess Club!

When:

Fri. Jun 12, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

Repeats

Where:

Susan B. Anthony Room 4019, Outpatient Clinic

260 Calkins Road

Rochester, NY

Cost:

Free

Introducing Chess Club! at the Calkins VA Outpatient Clinic, 260 Calkins Road, Rochester, NY 14625. 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the second Friday of each month, beginning June 12, in the Susan B. Anthony Room 4019.

Fri. Jun 12, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

Fri. Jul 10, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

Fri. Aug 14, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

Fri. Sep 11, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

Fri. Oct 9, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

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