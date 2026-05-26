Chess Club!
Chess Club!
When:
Fri. Jun 12, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET
Where:
Susan B. Anthony Room 4019, Outpatient Clinic
260 Calkins Road
Rochester, NY
Cost:
Free
Introducing Chess Club! at the Calkins VA Outpatient Clinic, 260 Calkins Road, Rochester, NY 14625. 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the second Friday of each month, beginning June 12, in the Susan B. Anthony Room 4019.
Fri. Jun 12, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET
Fri. Jul 10, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET
Fri. Aug 14, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET
Fri. Sep 11, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET
Fri. Oct 9, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET