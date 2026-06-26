Veteran Connection Cafe Canandaigua

The VA Finger Lakes Connection Café provides Veterans with an opportunity to connect with one another in a relaxed, welcoming environment. Through conversation, camaraderie, and shared experiences, participants can build meaningful relationships, strengthen their support networks, and learn about resources available through VA and the local community.



The Connection Café meets monthly from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in Canandaigua on the first Thursday of each month and in Rochester on the third Friday of each month.



Whether you’re looking to meet fellow Veterans, learn about available services, or simply enjoy a cup of coffee and good company, the Connection Café offers a place to connect and belong.