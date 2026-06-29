Join the Rochester Vet Center and VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System for Freedom 250: Connecting Veterans, Families, and Resources, a family-friendly celebration honoring 250 years of freedom, service, and community.



This special event will bring together Veterans, families, and community partners from across the Finger Lakes region for an afternoon of connection, fun, and valuable resources.



Enjoy a free cookout featuring hamburgers, hot dogs, and ice cream sandwiches, along with games, crafts, and family activities for all ages.



Veterans will have the opportunity to connect directly with representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA), VA enrollment specialists, the Rochester Vet Center, and other VA programs and community organizations to learn more about benefits, eligibility, healthcare enrollment, and support services available to them and their families. The Mobile Vet Center will also be on site providing information about confidential mental health counseling and support services.



Hosted by the Rochester Vet Center and VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System in partnership with community organizations dedicated to serving Veterans and their families throughout the Finger Lakes region.



This event is free and open to all Veterans and their families in the Finger Lakes community.