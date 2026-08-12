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Veteran Stand Down and Job Fair

Poster for Stand Down and Job Fair on September 23, 11am-2pm with logos and QR code.

When:

Wed. Sep 23, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Rochester Public Market

280 Union Street N

Rochester, NY

Cost:

Free

Join the Veterans Outreach Center, VA Finger Lakes, and many other community partners for the 2026 Veteran Stand Down and Job Fair!

On-site services offered include Veterans benefits, housing, employment, health care, public assistance, peer mentoring, and more. 

Scan this code with your phone’s camera or visit vocroc.org/standdown2026 to pre-register and skip the line!

Free Lunch & Military Surplus available while supplies last. 

Other VA events

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