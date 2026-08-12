Wed. Sep 23, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Join the Veterans Outreach Center, VA Finger Lakes, and many other community partners for the 2026 Veteran Stand Down and Job Fair!

On-site services offered include Veterans benefits, housing, employment, health care, public assistance, peer mentoring, and more.

Scan this code with your phone’s camera or visit vocroc.org/standdown2026 to pre-register and skip the line!

Free Lunch & Military Surplus available while supplies last.