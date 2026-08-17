Wed. Sep 30, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Join our Nursing Career Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 30, at Bath VA Medical Center, Bldg. 92, Second Floor Education.

For interested applicants who are unable to attend, send resumes to our Nurse Recruiter, Shawn Fisher at Shawn.Fisher@va.gov

Sign-On Bonus for select Positions

RN’s- $15,000

LN’s- $12,000

Nursing Assistants- $7,000

Website for reference on benefits of being a VA Nurse https://vacareers.va.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2026-Total-Rewards-RN-NP-CRNA-VA-Career.pdf