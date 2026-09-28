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Trunk or Treat at Canandaigua VAMC!

RSVP today for October 24 event at Cahandaiagua VA Medical Center.

Trunk or Treat at Canandaigua VA Medical Center

When:

Sat. Oct 24, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Main Outpatient Clinic

400 Fort Hill Avenue

Canandaigua, NY

Cost:

Free

We’re looking for trunks and treaters, come in your Halloween costume, decorate a trunk, or donate candy to make this event extra sweet.

Location: Main Outpatient Clinic, Canandaigua VA Medical Center

Event Highlights:

Wear your favorite costume

Set up a trunk and hand out treats

Candy donations are always welcome

Face-painting and balloon-twistingHave questions? 

Want to sign up your trunk or donate candy?

Contact Stefan at for more information!

Other VA events

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