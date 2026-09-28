Trunk or Treat at Canandaigua VAMC!
Trunk or Treat at Canandaigua VA Medical Center
When:
Sat. Oct 24, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Main Outpatient Clinic
400 Fort Hill Avenue
Canandaigua, NY
Cost:
Free
We’re looking for trunks and treaters, come in your Halloween costume, decorate a trunk, or donate candy to make this event extra sweet.
Location: Main Outpatient Clinic, Canandaigua VA Medical Center
Event Highlights:
Wear your favorite costume
Set up a trunk and hand out treats
Candy donations are always welcome
Face-painting and balloon-twistingHave questions?
Want to sign up your trunk or donate candy?
Contact Stefan at