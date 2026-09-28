Trunk or Treat at Canandaigua VAMC!

Trunk or Treat at Canandaigua VA Medical Center

We’re looking for trunks and treaters, come in your Halloween costume, decorate a trunk, or donate candy to make this event extra sweet.

Location: Main Outpatient Clinic, Canandaigua VA Medical Center

Event Highlights:

Wear your favorite costume

Set up a trunk and hand out treats

Candy donations are always welcome

Face-painting and balloon-twistingHave questions?

Want to sign up your trunk or donate candy?

Contact Stefan at for more information!