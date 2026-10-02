Bath Flu Clinic
When:
Tue. Oct 6, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Main Building (Building 76), 3rd Floor Conference Room
76 Veterans Avenue
Bath, NY
Cost:
Free
Protect yourself this flu season.
Dates: October 6, 13, and 20
Time: 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.
Location: Main Building 76, 3rd Floor Conference Room
***Flu vaccines are also available at both Primary Care and Specialty Care clinics during regular buiness hours.***
Tue. Oct 6, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Tue. Oct 13, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Tue. Oct 20, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET