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Bath Flu Clinic

"Get Your Flu Shot" logo with syringe graphic.

When:

Tue. Oct 6, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Repeats

Where:

Main Building (Building 76), 3rd Floor Conference Room

76 Veterans Avenue

Bath, NY

Cost:

Free

Protect yourself this flu season. 

Dates: October 6, 13, and 20
Time: 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.
Location: Main Building 76, 3rd Floor Conference Room

***Flu vaccines are also available at both Primary Care and Specialty Care clinics during regular buiness hours.***

Tue. Oct 6, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Tue. Oct 13, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Tue. Oct 20, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Other VA events

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