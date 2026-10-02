Canandaigua Flu Clinic at Veteran Connection Cafe- Walk-In Flu Shots Available During Regular Business Hours
When:
Thu. Nov 5, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET
Where:
Outpatient Clinic- Main Lobby
400 Fort Hill Avenue
Canandaigua, NY
Cost:
Free
Flu Vaccine Clinic at the Veteran Connection Café
Join us on November 5 from 8:30–10:30 a.m. in the main lobby of the Canandaigua Outpatient Clinic for the Veteran Connection Café.
Enjoy coffee, treats, and conversation with fellow Veterans—and get your flu shot while you’re here!
***Flu vaccines are also available on a walk-in basis at the Primary Care and Specialty Care clinics during normal business hours..***