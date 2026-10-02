Walk-In Flu Shots Available During Regular Business Hours

Flu vaccines are available on a walk-in basis at Primary Care and Specialty Care clinics during regular business hours. Veterans may also receive a flu shot during a scheduled Primary Care appointment.

Bath VA

Scheduled Flu Clinics

Main Building 76, 3rd Floor Conference Room

October 6, 13, and 20

9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

Walk-in flu vaccines are also available at both Primary Care and Specialty Care clinics during regular business hours.

Rochester VA

Rochester does not have scheduled flu clinics. Flu vaccines are available on a walk-in basis at both the Primary Care and Specialty Care clinics during regular business hours.

Canandaigua Outpatient Clinic

Flu vaccines are available on a walk-in basis at both the Primary Care and Specialty Care clinics during regular business hours.

Join us on November 5 from 8:30–10:30 a.m. in the main lobby.



