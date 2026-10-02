Walk-In Flu Shots Available During Regular Business Hours
When:
Fri. Oct 2, 2026, 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET
Where:
VA Finger Lakes Medical Centers and Clinics
260 Calkins Road
Rochester, NY
Cost:
Free
Flu vaccines are available on a walk-in basis at Primary Care and Specialty Care clinics during regular business hours. Veterans may also receive a flu shot during a scheduled Primary Care appointment.
Bath VA
Scheduled Flu Clinics
Main Building 76, 3rd Floor Conference Room
- October 6, 13, and 20
- 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.
Walk-in flu vaccines are also available at both Primary Care and Specialty Care clinics during regular business hours.
Rochester VA
Rochester does not have scheduled flu clinics. Flu vaccines are available on a walk-in basis at both the Primary Care and Specialty Care clinics during regular business hours.
Canandaigua Outpatient Clinic
Flu vaccines are available on a walk-in basis at both the Primary Care and Specialty Care clinics during regular business hours.
Join us on November 5 from 8:30–10:30 a.m. in the main lobby.
Fri. Oct 2, 2026, 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET
Mon. Oct 5, 2026, 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET
Tue. Oct 6, 2026, 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET
Wed. Oct 7, 2026, 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET
Thu. Oct 8, 2026, 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET