National Veterans Creative Arts Competition

Wed. Feb 24, 2027, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Feb. 1, 2027, is the entry deadline for the local (Canandaigua) creative arts version of this national competition, open to all Veterans receiving care with VA Finger Lakes.

For details, download the handbook at https://department.va.gov/veteran-sports/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/202…

Contact Kristie Nothnagle at or kristie.nothnagle@va.gov

For music entries, contact Joe Kostecki at or joseph.kostecki@va.gov

For more details on the national show: https://department.va.gov/veteran-sports/national-veterans-creative-art…

