National Veterans Creative Arts Competition
Nat'l. Vets Creative Arts Competition
When:
Wed. Feb 24, 2027, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Auditorium, Bldg. 5
400 Fort Hill Avenue
Canandaigua, NY
Cost:
Free
Feb. 1, 2027, is the entry deadline for the local (Canandaigua) creative arts version of this national competition, open to all Veterans receiving care with VA Finger Lakes.
For details, download the handbook at https://department.va.gov/veteran-sports/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/202…
Contact Kristie Nothnagle at
For music entries, contact Joe Kostecki at
For more details on the national show: https://department.va.gov/veteran-sports/national-veterans-creative-art…