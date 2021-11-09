A presentation and talk on suicide prevention
- When
-
Monday, Mar 7, 2022
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. EST
- Where
-
47 Cayuga Street
Seneca Falls Library
Seneca Falls , NY
- An overview of suicide in the veteran population (data is from CDC and VA reports)
- Suicide myths and misinformation
- Risk factors (such as access to lethal means, recent loss, legal or financial challenges) and warning signs for suicidal thinking (such as increased substance use, withdrawing from friends and family, hopelessness, and mood swings)
- Components of the S.A.V.E. model (Signs of suicidal thinking, Asking about suicide, Validating the Veterans Experience, and Encourage treatment and Expedite getting help)
- The importance of limiting access to lethal means. Examples include using safe storage methods for firearms (gun safes, cable locks) and limiting access to medications to people who are struggling with their mental health (medication lock boxes, blister packs)