Caregiver Wellness and Resource Day!

scenic fall view

When
Thursday, Nov 4, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST
Where

Virtual Event

Southern Tier and Finger Lakes Region , NY

Registration

To reserve your spot and receive the event information, please RSVP by

October 25th to Kim Benjamin at: 

kimberly.benjamin@va.gov                  or call 607-664-4535

 

Please join us for a day filled with fun and valuable information!

 

We will feature local community

agencies from Ontario County Office for the Aging, Lifespan, and Monroe County Veteran Service Agency.

 

Enjoy engaging activities including a   story teller, mindful meditation, music therapy, and yoga.

 

Play Caregiver BINGO and win prizes!

 

