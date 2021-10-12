Caregiver Wellness and Resource Day!
- When
-
Thursday, Nov 4, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST
- Where
-
Virtual Event
Southern Tier and Finger Lakes Region , NY
Registration
To reserve your spot and receive the event information, please RSVP by
October 25th to Kim Benjamin at:
kimberly.benjamin@va.gov or call 607-664-4535
Please join us for a day filled with fun and valuable information!
We will feature local community
agencies from Ontario County Office for the Aging, Lifespan, and Monroe County Veteran Service Agency.
Enjoy engaging activities including a story teller, mindful meditation, music therapy, and yoga.
Play Caregiver BINGO and win prizes!
