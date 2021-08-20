Crisis in a Crisis Workshop
- When
-
Wednesday, Sep 8, 2021
8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EST
- Where
-
5257 W Henrietta Rd, Henrietta, NY 14467
Henrietta , NY
- Cost
- Spots are limited
As part of National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Week, please join VOC’s Behavioral Health Services Team at this informative workshop.
Topics:
- A Community at Risk: Assessing the Current Landscape of Addiction Treatment
- Led by Deputy Michael Favata - Monroe County Sheriff’s Department Heroin Task Force
- A Population at Risk: Focusing on Our Most Vulnerable Citizens
- Led by Wanda Martinez-Johncox - Community Activist & Behavioral Health Service Provider
- NYS Governor’s Challenge: Work to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans, and Their Families (SMVF)
- Led by Garra Lloyd-Lester - Director of NYS Suicide Prevention Initiatives, Suicide Prevention Center of New York
- Best Practices Roundtable