Crisis in a Crisis Workshop

When
Wednesday, Sep 8, 2021
8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EST
Where

5257 W Henrietta Rd, Henrietta, NY 14467

Henrietta , NY

Cost
Spots are limited

As part of National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Week, please join VOC’s Behavioral Health Services Team at this informative workshop.

Topics:

  • A Community at Risk: Assessing the Current Landscape of Addiction Treatment
    • Led by Deputy Michael Favata - Monroe County Sheriff’s Department Heroin Task Force
  • A Population at Risk: Focusing on Our Most Vulnerable Citizens
    • Led by Wanda Martinez-Johncox - Community Activist & Behavioral Health Service Provider
  • NYS Governor’s Challenge: Work to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans, and Their Families (SMVF)
    • Led by Garra Lloyd-Lester - Director of NYS Suicide Prevention Initiatives, Suicide Prevention Center of New York
  • Best Practices Roundtable

 

